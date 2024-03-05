Kazakhstan Simplifies Cargo Transportation Procedure on Uzbek Border

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will simplify cargo transportation with Uzbekistan from April, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service on March 5.

The pilot project provides for issuing permits of the type “to/from third countries” electronically at the Atameken, Konysbayev, Kazygurt, Kaplanbek and Tazhen checkpoints.

This mechanism will allow bona fide carriers to simplify cargo transportation with Uzbekistan and eliminate speculation in the queue and the transfer of permit forms to third parties.

Domestic carriers entering Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan will receive Uzbek permits electronically at checkpoints.

Domestic carriers entering Uzbekistan without transiting through the territory of Kazakhstan can obtain Uzbek permits through the e-government portal per the requirements of the rules for applying the permitting system for international road transport in Kazakhstan.