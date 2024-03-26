Kazakhstan Secures 31 Licenses for Paris Olympics

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has secured 31 licenses across 11 sports for the 2024 Olympics in Paris to be held on July 26 – Aug.11, the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press office reported on March 26.

These sports include men’s and women’s boxing, shooting, archery, fencing, road cycling, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, artistic gymnastics, and trampoline gymnastics.

As for regions, the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, and the Zhetisu Region showcase the best results, each having five licenses. Following closely behind are the East Kazakhstan Region with four licenses and Astana city with three. The Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan Regions gain two licenses each, while the Akmola, Kyzylorda, Abai, Karagandy, and Turkistan Regions have one.

Over 50 licensed competitions remain before the start of the Olympic Games. These competitions include world championships, Asian championships, and rating tournaments, where Kazakh athletes will continue to compete for additional spots.

The Paris Olympics is anticipated to host over 10,000 athletes from 205 countries, competing for 329 medal sets across 32 sports. The Kazakh national team plans to participate in 20 of these sports.