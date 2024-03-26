Kazakhstan, Qatar Start Implement Investment Projects Worth $17.6 Billion

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Qatar are on the verge of implementing large-scale and strategically important investment projects worth an unprecedented amount of $17.6 billion, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced at a 21 March meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Prior to this meeting, Bektenov was received by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, acknowledging elevation of Kazakh-Qatari relations driven by negotiations with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in February.

At the meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Bektenov announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to collaborate with Qatar in supplying halal and organic agricultural products to its market. Currently, Kazakh enterprises are forging partnerships with Qatari companies to implement projects in the agricultural sector.

Following the talks, the parties signed an agreement on establishing a long-term strategic partnership for prioritizing sectoral development projects. Among the largest initiatives is the construction of gas processing plants valued at nearly $5.7 billion to saturate the domestic market and boost commercial gas exports.

The countries plan to build the Aktobe-Kostanai major gas pipelines and the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent second line worth $7.7 billion. These projects aim to enhance gas supply across Kazakhstan, catering to critical industries and the population in northern regions, while expanding export opportunities.

To ensure Kazakhstan’s long-term energy security, the countries are set to launch projects for the construction of a power plant based on a combined cycle gas plant generating 1,100 megawatts and a hydroelectric power station producing 350 megawatts, with an investment of nearly $2.7 billion.

The ministers also agreed to collaborate on projects to construct plants for deep processing of wheat, peas and milk.