Kazakhstan Provides More Than 90% of Government Services Online

ASTANA – Kazakhstan provides 92% of all government services online, with 85% of them available from a mobile phone, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said during the ministry’s extended meeting on Feb. 28, reported the ministry’s press service.

Summarizing the outcomes of last year, Mussin informed about the launch of several new digital services, including receiving mortgages, purchasing and selling real estate, legalizing cars , and digital notary.

“After seamless integration of the Public Service Centers’ and the Interior Ministry’s information systems, the amount of fees surged by approximately nine times,” he said.

As for IT services exports, their volume increased by 43% to 734 billion tenge (US$1.6 billion) in nine months of 2023. The goal is to bring this figure to $500 million.

In the telecommunications industry, 169 villages were switched to the 4G standard last year, with over 80,000 households connected via optical communication lines and 740 5G standard base stations installed in 20 cities.

This year’s plans include upgrading 400 villages to the 4G standard, and bringing optical communication lines to 764 villages, thereby connecting 100,000 households in 286 villages.

With the support of the Parliament, legislative initiatives were adopted last year to protect personal data, such as informing citizens about leaks, a ban on collecting copies of documents, and voluntary refusal to receive bank loans.

In 2024, the ministry plans to consolidate control over the activities of super administrators, introduce mandatory cyber insurance for companies that have accumulated a decent amount of personal data, set the amount of funding for information security within 10-15% of the IT budget, and increase fines for violations of information security threefold.

A database, a supercomputer creation, and scientific work on establishing a large Kazakh language model will be combined into the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform.

The ministry is set to allocate 15% of vouchers specifically for training specialists in AI within the TechOrda program to attract enthusiasts and startups to this sector.

Along with the Ministry of Higher Education and Science, AI disciplines are being introduced in three Kazakh universities in cooperation with foreign universities.