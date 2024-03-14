Kazakhstan Plans to Establish Anti-Fraud Center

ASTANA – National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov unveiled plans for the establishment of an anti-fraud center to protect Kazakh citizens’ funds from fraudulent activities during a March 13 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

The governor provided an overview of the National Bank’s monetary policy implementation in 2023 and January-February of 2024, outlining plans for the upcoming period.

Suleimenov reported on using the potential of the digital tenge to enhance transparency and efficiency of government procurement and budget expenditures.

He spoke about the slowdown of annual inflation and the lasting impact of pro-inflationary factors in the economy.

The governor provided updates on the status of assets in the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, along with updates on the gold and foreign exchange reserves, and the progress of the National Fund for Children program.

He updated Tokayev on the National Bank’s efforts to increase financing for the real economy as per instructions from the President.

Suleimenov also mentioned the implementation of projects aimed at developing the National Payment System and incorporating open banking principles.