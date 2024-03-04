Kazakhstan Participates in Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in the third edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2024 on March 1-3 in Antalya, Türkiye, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The forum, themed Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil, was attended by over 100 heads of state and governments, foreign ministers, representatives of international organizations, non-governmental organizations and expert circles.

At the opening ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan necessitated enhanced diplomacy amid a complicated global geopolitical situation, noting the ADF’s vital role in addressing this matter.

At the panel session, themed Institutionalization in the Turkic World: The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the 21st Century, Nurtleu underscored Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in the Turkic world, highlighting its status as an initiator and founding member of the OTS, and its proactive engagement in fostering integration within the organization.

He spoke about the country’s priorities during its chairmanship in the OTS, which is held under the motto TURKTIME.

The minister stated that serving as a unifying force for all Turkic countries, the OTS aims to enhance economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

“We help each other to unlock potential in various areas, including transport and logistics, digitalization, and trade,” he said. “The OTS is not a block structure and does not have a hidden agenda.”

Nurtleu highlighted the viability of Turkic states’ cooperation, which led to a unified Turkic world as a new geopolitical reality.

Panel participants shared their views on the ongoing institutionalization process within the OTS and expressed solidarity in assessing its development strategy.