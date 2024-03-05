Kazakhstan Opens National Pavilion at Mining Convention in Toronto

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev took part in the opening of the national pavilion at the 2024 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention in Toronto on March 4, reported the ministry’s press service.

The PDAC conference, a leading international event in geological exploration and mineral development, annually attracts thousands of participants, including experts, investors, and representatives of mining companies from around the globe. Since its inception in 1932, PDAC has been a platform for knowledge exchange, displaying innovations, and shaping the industry’s future.

During the opening ceremony, Sharlapayev highlighted the strategic importance of Kazakhstan’s participation in PDAC-2024.

“Our consecutive presence at PDAC for the second year underscores our firm commitment to integrate into the global geological community and attract foreign investments into our domestic mining sector,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s national pavilion presents the leading achievements and projects of top Kazakh companies, including ERG, Tau-Ken Samruk, Kazakhmys, GreyWolf, and KazakhGeology. The exhibition demonstrates Kazakhstan’s innovative potential and opportunities in the mining industry, emphasizing the Kazakh market’s openness to international collaboration and new technologies.

Sharlapayev also highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan’s participation in PDAC-2024 within the context of the Geological Industry Development Concept for 2023-2027, affirming the readiness to expand bilateral and multilateral partnerships in this area.