Kazakhstan Introduces New Program to Expand Support for Women Entrepreneurs

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 8 March 2024

ASTANA – DAMU Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated 10 billion tenge (US$22.4 million) for a new program to finance women’s entrepreneurship,  the fund’s press service reported on March 6.

Photo credit: Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock

The Umit (Hope) program provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of opportunities for business development. Women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive financing through second-tier banks in all regions of Kazakhstan, including villages, small and single-industry towns. The maximum loan term is up to 84 months, with a preferential rate for investment purposes and replenishment of working capital with a loan amount of up to 100 million tenge (US$223,822).

Support will be directed to all sectors of the economy, except for the financial and insurance industries, real estate transactions and wholesale and retail trade. 


