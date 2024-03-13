Kazakhstan, Germany Bolster Economic Partnership with 22 Joint Projects

ASTANA— Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov highlighted that 22 investment projects are currently in progress, signifying a deepening economic relationship between Kazakhstan and Germany during a working visit to Erfurt, Germany, on March 12, the ministry’s press service reported.

Saparbekov underscored that 22 cooperation projects, including partnerships with prominent entities like Linde Group and Knauf, have already been successfully implemented.

The gathering culminated in the signing of four pivotal agreements, covering areas such as energy efficiency, vocational education, and road infrastructure in housing and communal services.

A collaborative partnership agreement was also solidified, indicating a commitment to continued cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thuringia, a federal land in central Germany. Plans are underway to establish a dedicated working group.

The delegation is set to engage with prominent entities, including the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and the Federal Union of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of Germany, further cementing the bilateral economic ties between Kazakhstan and Germany.