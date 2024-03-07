Kazakhstan Gears Up for International Women’s Day with Flourishing Flower Imports in 2023

ASTANA – As Kazakhstan approaches the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8th, flowers take center stage as a cherished tradition. Last year, the country witnessed a notable surge in flower imports, importing 8,278 tons valued at $61 million, a significant increase from the previous year’s $46 million, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on March 5th.

Currently, Kazakhstan imports flowers from 52 countries, primarily from Europe, South America, and Africa. Ecuador stands as the major supplier, followed closely by the Netherlands, Kenya, and Colombia.

These countries are renowned for supplying roses, carnations, tulips, orchids, and dahlias.

Despite the increased imports, flower prices in Kazakhstan have gone up over the year, according to Energyprom. As of January, prices soared by 8.2%, with the most noticeable hikes observed in Astana city, the Almaty and Karagandy Regions. The smallest price increase was registered in the city of Almaty.

Kazakhstan not only buys flowers abroad but also cultivates its own. In 2022, the country harvested 17.6 million flowers in 13 regions. The Almaty Region led in production with 7.8 million flowers.