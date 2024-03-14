Kazakhstan Enters Top 10 Iron Ore Producing Countries

ASTANA – In the latest United States Geological Survey (USGS), released in January of the previous year, Kazakhstan was named among the top 10 countries for the most significant iron ore production and reserves in 2022, reported Energyprom.kz agency on March 7.



According to the USGS, Kazakhstan ranked ninth in output, producing 66 million tons of iron ore in that year.

The data indicates that almost 2.8 billion tons of metal were mined worldwide in 2022. Of this, iron ore accounted for a significant volume, representing 93.3%, or 2.6 billion tons. Out of this amount, 1.6 billion tons had an iron content.

Australia led the world in iron ore production with 880 million tons, followed by Brazil with 410 million tons, China with 380 million tons, and India with 290 million tons.