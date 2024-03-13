Kazakhstan Donates Heating Oil to Tajikistan

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has delivered 15,000 tons of heating oil to Dushanbe for the Tajik people, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on March 12.

According to Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to provide 2.542 billion tenge (US$5.65 million) in humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan to ensure the stable operation of the country’s important energy facilities.

Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) serves as an assistance tool in transporting humanitarian cargo.

The ministry notes that “the supply of humanitarian aid is a contribution to ensuring energy security and a manifestation of the strategic relations inherent in the Kazakh-Tajik centuries-long ties.”

The total volume of humanitarian aid supplied by the Kazakh side to Tajikistan in monetary terms since 2006 has exceeded $50 million.