Kazakhstan, China to Send More Container Trains Along Middle Corridor

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the nation’s railway and logistics company, and China’s Jiangsu International Rail Freight Express company agreed on the joint organization and dispatch of container trains through Kazakhstan, including along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), reported the KTZ press service on March 5.



In Nanjing, Jiangsu province, Deputy Chairman of KTZ Management Board for Logistics Yerlan Koishybayev met with the leadership of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Transport and the largest state trade group in the province, Jiangsu SOHO Holdings Group.

Jiangsu province, with a population of 85 million people, ranks second in economic development in China. Its gross domestic product (GDP) was $1.8 trillion in 2023, and it is a cargo-generating region that provides 15% of China’s entire industry and 3% of the world industry.

Jiangsu SOHO Holdings Group comprises 380 enterprises, including the logistics platform Jiangsu International Rail Freight Express, which sends more than 2,000 trains annually in western and eastern directions.

Since the beginning of this year, China’s Yuxinou and KTZ have organized a joint service for TITR from Nanjing to Absheron (Azerbaijan), with an average delivery time of up to 18 days.

This year, KTZ has reached agreements with the logistics platforms of Xian, Jiangsu, Beijing, Zhengzhou, and Chongqing to organize and dispatch 3,500 transit container trains, nearly 350,000 containers, through Kazakhstan’s territory.

Since February, KTZ has organized the dispatch of three container trains from China (Xian) to Azerbaijan (Absheron station) and to Georgia (Poti/Tbilisi station). One of the advantages of the company’s service is the delivery time – from 12 to 15 days in transit through the territory of Kazakhstan from China to countries such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and others.

Since the beginning of the year, 13 container trains with a wide range of cargo have traveled along the Middle Corridor.

The company also introduces digital solutions aimed at increasing efficiency and optimizing business processes, with an emphasis on improving the quality of service and customer satisfaction.