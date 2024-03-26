Kazakh Team Triumphs at Singapore FIRST Championship 2024

ASTANA – The Ro-Alemi team from the Abai Region clinched the championship title in the Singapore FIRST Championship 2024, held from March 14 to 16, reported the regional administration’s press office.

The team scored 540 points in a game featuring robots with a challenging point threshold. In addition to securing victory in the Robot Design category, they won the Grand Prix title across four competition categories out of the six participating countries.

The team introduced a robot designed for the traditional Kazakh game Asyk Atu, presenting it in a new format. They also unveiled beta versions of the games Kazak Barysy and Zhamby Atu, joining the list of the best innovative projects.

The international championship brought together 80 teams, including three from Kazakhstan, 20 from Malaysia, and others from China, Indonesia, Poland, South Korea, and the United States.