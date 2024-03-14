Kazakh, Scottish Universities Launch Joint Degree Program

ASTANA – Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) and Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) agreed to establish a joint degree program as part of the cooperation agreement, reported the press service of RGU on March 5.

The first group of students is expected to start their studies in Aberdeen in the academic year of 2024-25.

This strategic partnership builds upon their research collaboration specifically integrating KBTU students into RGU’s school of engineering.

Vice Principal for Research and Community Engagement Nick Fyfe said that welcoming KBTU students to RGU’s school of engineering presents an exciting opportunity for cultural and intellectual exchange. Immersed in collaborative projects alongside energy industry partners, the students will be poised for impactful careers in specialized engineering research.

Kazakh students have an opportunity to participate in RGU’s engineering doctorate (EngD) program, designed for seasoned researchers aiming to tackle the energy industry’s future challenges. The partnership contributes to RGU’s academic community with diverse perspectives and enhances the educational experience for students from Kazakhstan studying in Scotland.

KBTU Rector Maratbek Gabdullin emphasized the importance of practical experience in shaping future specialists.

“Our collaboration with RGU aligns with our shared goal of providing students with practical learning opportunities. RGU’s location in Europe’s energy hub, coupled with its leadership in sustainable technologies, makes it an ideal partner for our joint PhD program. We are confident that this collaboration will yield exceptional outcomes and ignite student interest in research,” he said.

The cooperation also seeks to facilitate student exchange, promote faculty mobility, encourage guest lectureships, and foster collaborative research endeavors.

KBTU stands as one of Kazakhstan’s premier research institutions, offering all courses in English since its establishment in 2001.

RGU’s history dates back to 1729 and it is known for its focus on industry-relevant education and research. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs including business, engineering, health sciences, and creative arts.