Kazakh President Meets with Chairman of Boao Forum for Asia

By Saniya Sakenova in International on 28 March 2024

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Ban Ki-moon, Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, President of the Assembly, and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute on March 28 in Boao, China, reported Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Ban Ki-moon. Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Ban Ki-moon for the invitation to take part in the BFA and noted his considerable contribution to the world community as one of the best Secretaries-General in UN history.

Ban Ki-moon appreciated the President’s experience in understanding the global order of the East and West, making Kazakhstan a bridge between these directions, and commended his efforts to ensure peace and harmony in the region and expand the capabilities of people and the UN.

The parties discussed the international agenda, particularly the UN’s role in overcoming global challenges effectively.

Speaking about Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, including hosting the One Water Summit with France within the 79th session of the General Assembly and a Regional Climate Summit in 2026, Tokayev invited Ban Ki-moon to take part in the upcoming Astana International Forum.


