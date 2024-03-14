Kazakh Peacekeepers Embark on UN Mission from Almaty

ASTANA – Kazakhstan hosted the send-off ceremony of the peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights under the United Nations (UN) in the Park of the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty on March 14, reported the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service.

“This is a huge honor for us, as not every country is able to train and equip a peacekeeping contingent in a short time,” said Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov.

With the contingent’s departure, the Kazakh flag will now wave over the peacekeeping base in the Golan Heights.

This marks a historic moment as Kazakhstan receives its first-ever mandate from the UN to independently deploy and execute a peacekeeping mission.