Kazakh Peacekeepers Complete First Exercise in Golan Heights

ASTANA — The rapid reaction forces of the Kazakh peacekeeping company operating in the Golan Heights conducted their first joint medical evacuation training with the Irish counterparts on March 20, the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

Upon receiving the signal, the unit swiftly mobilized to a lookout post located several kilometers away from the base within the area of ​​responsibility of the United Nations (UN) mission in the Golan Heights.

The training started with a mop-up operation and subsequent inspection of the post area. The medical unit provided emergency care to a simulated wounded person evacuated via a specially equipped armored wheeled vehicle.

Kazakh peacekeepers are entrusted with fortifying lookout posts in the mission’s area of responsibility and are prepared to evacuate whenever necessary.

Kazakhstan sent its inaugural independent peacekeeping group to the Golan Heights as part of a UN mission on March 15. This marks a significant milestone for Kazakhstan, representing its first solo UN-mandated peacekeeping venture. In a February interview with The Astana Times, Colonel Bauyrzhan Nigmetullin, head of KAZCENT within the Kazakh Defense Ministry, highlighted Kazakhstan’s unwavering dedication to peace promotion.