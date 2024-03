ASTANA – Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva, 20, took first place at the Aeroflot Open 2024 international chess festival, which took place on March 2-8 in Moscow, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service.

The competition gathered at least 500 participants with over 2,300 points in the FIDE rating, as well as chess players aged under 15 years.