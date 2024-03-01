Kazakh and Turkish FMs Reiterate Commitment to Strengthening Cooperation 

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Feb. 29 as part of his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The discussions addressed the transit and transport potential of the two countries, the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, and emerging opportunities in educational exchanges between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The foreign ministers also reviewed political, trade, economic, and investment collaboration between the two nations. The sides expressed their high regard for the positive momentum observed in the expansion of Kazakh-Turkish relations.

The third edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an annual conference on international diplomacy held since 2021, will last through March 3.

The debates will be dedicated to the use of diplomacy in tackling global challenges, including the “ongoing wars, acts of terrorism, irregular migration, rise of xenophobia and Islamophobia, unforeseen risks of artificial intelligence (AI), climate change, natural disasters, pandemics, and widening socioeconomic gaps,” according to the release.

Nurtleu and Fidan also exchanged views on the ongoing cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the key venue for Turkic cooperation.

This year, Kazakhstan chairs the organization following the eight pillars outlined by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 10th-anniversary summit of the OTS, held in Astana in November last year.

Kazakhstan plays a decisive role in Turkic unification, precipitating the establishment of interparliamentary and intergovernmental structures, platforms for educational, scientific, and cultural exchange, and investment initiatives and business partnerships.