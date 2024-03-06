Exciting Events for International Women’s Day Celebration

ASTANA — As the International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8 approaches, Astana and Almaty springs to life with anticipation, offering a bouquet of thematic events tailored for the occasion. From enchanting concerts to side-splitting stand-up comedy and captivating performances, the city promises an array of delightful surprises to celebrate this special day.

Astana Events

Gala Ballet on March 7

The Gala Ballet dedicated to the celebration of March 8 sounds like an extraordinary cultural event for the capital. With performances featuring iconic classics like “Spartacus,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “The Flame of Paris,” alongside the symphony orchestra under Maestro Arman Urazgaliyev’s direction, it promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Venue: Astana Ballet;43,Uly Dala Ave. Tickets are available here.

Inna concert on March 9

For the first time in Astana, immerse yourself in the magic of Inna’s concert, where she will present her world hits such as “Hot,” “Love,” “Déjà Vu,” “Sun Is Up” and “Tamally Maak”. The artist’s songs are gaining millions of views on the YouTube channel. It guarantees an unforgettable atmosphere filled with vivid impressions. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this sensational evening.

Venue: Congress Center;12,Heydar Aliyev Street. Tickets are available here.

Latino Cello music concert on March 9

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of passion, rhythm and culture with the Kazpro band’s evening of Latin American music. Every note will be an invitation to dance and celebrate, ensuring an experience filled with vibrant energy.

Venue: The Palace of receptions “Saltanat saray”;3,Kabanbai Batyr Ave. Tickets are available here.

Girl’s edition quiz on March 8

Gather your friends for an evening of friendly competition, delicious drinks, and mouthwatering food.

Put your intuition and knowledge to the test with the diverse range of questions while enjoying the lively atmosphere and great company.

Venue: Harat’s Irish Pub; 2T, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

Festive Women’s Stand up Concert on March 8

Prepare for an evening filled with laughter and positive energy as the lineup of talented comedians takes the stage. Join an unforgettable stand-up comedy event featuring Zarina Baibolova, Aida Asaubayeva, Madina Baibolova, and Aina Musina.

Venue: Ginza; 15, Turan Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Irina Khakamada “Energy, generation and management” on March 8

Take part in a transformative master class led by Irina Khakamada, a distinguished TV presenter, writer, public figure, and politician. In this program, Irina will introduce her hypothesis on energy, which she has validated through personal experience and with her students.

Discover how to regulate and amplify these energies through tailored exercises for both the mind and body. You’ll acquire the tools to independently generate a reservoir of energy, enabling you to remain unaffected by external influences.

Venue: Dostyk Hall; 85A, Dostyk Ave. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concert by candlelight on March 8-9

Immersing oneself in the ambiance of live music performed by professional musicians, illuminated by the golden glow of candles, and showcasing a diverse repertoire from classical masters like Mozart to contemporary domestic and international compositions creates a truly enchanting experience.

Venue: Multifunctional art venue on the territory of the Author’s School of Zhania; 140, Karasai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Sis Party on March 9

The organizers of the Sis party were guided by the slogan “Women for women,” emphasizing their commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable vacation experience. The Creative Bazaar team is poised to welcome all women, offering opportunities for fun, drinks, and dancing. The event’s program will feature performances by drag artists, a wax play session, curated music by DJs, a range of activities and exciting gifts from partners and friends.

Venue: Rocky Horror bar; 96/98, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

Astana Ballet & Mezzo on March 8-9

Almaty Theatre invites the audience to plunge into the atmosphere of unique charm and aesthetic pleasure at the Evening dedicated to International Women’s Day. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the event where the grace of ballet and uplifting music intertwine, evoking a symphony of emotions that resonate with the joyous spirit of celebration.

Venue: Almaty Theatre; 30, Al-Farabi Ave. Tickets are available here.