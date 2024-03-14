Engaging Weekend Events Await Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — The second week of March is coming to an end. It is getting warmer in Kazakhstan, promising a delightful weekend ahead in Astana and Almaty. The Astana Times has curated a selection of top events and activities to enhance your weekend experience.

Astana Events

Ballet evening on March 16

Dive into the world of ballet and experience an exhilarating evening filled with masterpieces choreographed by Mikhail Fokin such as “Chopiniana” and “Scheherezade” from the Silver Age. “Chopiniana” reveals the essence of ballet art and shows the elegance and precision of dance. “Scheherazade” takes the audience into the intrigue of sultan’s palaces, where tales of betrayal, revelry, and passionate love unfold in mesmerizing performances.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Microsoft Azure Day Eurasia on March 16

Don’t miss the opportunity to attend an event where experts will share valuable insights on utilizing Azure cloud services, AI and Copilot. In addition to informative presentations, you will also have the chance to engage in a panel discussion, enjoy a coffee break, and participate in networking opportunities. Ensure you don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your knowledge and connections.

Venue: Astana Hub; 55/8, Mangilik El Avenue. Registration is available here.

An evening of cello music, Breath of Spring, on March 17

Enjoy an exciting performance at the Astana Opera and experience the beauty of spring through music that presents a blend of classical and modern works inspired by the season.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

At the Mountains of Madness: Act II Festival on March 16

Get ready for the upcoming edition of Almaty’s celebrated underground music culture festival. This event stands out with its bold fusion of styles, offering an evening that pushes boundaries. Experience a radical reinterpretation of live electronic music characterized by broken rhythms and powerful basslines. Join local talents and guest artists from Moscow for a truly unique mind-altering journey.

Venue: Vatican 4.0 Bar; 189E/3, Tole Bi Street. Tickets are available here.

Masterclass from the director of a feature film on March 16-17

The QYZQARAS community extends an invitation to a two-day masterclass led by the esteemed feature film director Malika Mukhamedzhan. This event caters to professionals already established in cinema, photography, and advertising as well as aspiring individuals exploring these fields. Directors, cinematographers, artists, photographers, and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to attend and enrich their knowledge in this dynamic field.

Venue: bUlt, 83, Gagarin Avenue. Tickets are available here.