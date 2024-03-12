Astana to Host Eurasia Africa Energy Summit, KDR 2024 in September

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the first-ever Eurasia Africa Energy Summit (EAES) and the ninth Annual KDR Well Engineering Forum on Sept. 19-20 at the Rixos President Hotel, reported the EAES’ press office.

Energy industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from Eurasia and Africa are expected to discuss collaboration, technological innovations, and pressing energy sustainability and transition issues.

In cooperation with the African Energy Chamber, the EAES strives to create a bridge between Central Asia and Africa’s dynamic energy markets. Its combination with the KDR Forum aims to unite key stakeholders to share knowledge and drive sustainable energy development.

The rich program will spotlight the latest developments and strategies for navigating the energy transition, focusing on digital transformation, drilling, production efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

It will underscore the significance of fostering local talent, building capacity and creating a conducive environment for investment.

Register for the event here.