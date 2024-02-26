World Bank Approves $92.43 Million for Kazakhstan Digital Acceleration Project

ASTANA — The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a $ 92,43 million financing package for Kazakhstan Digital Acceleration for an Inclusive Economy (DARE) Project, according to a Feb. 22 statement by the bank’s press service.

The project aims to provide high-quality and climate-resilient broadband access to selected underserved regions of Kazakhstan, benefiting over one million people in rural areas.

The DARE Project addresses Kazakhstan’s increased need for robust digital infrastructure, which has become evident due to the country’s reliance on natural resources and recent socioeconomic challenges. The initiative is part of the 2025 National Development Plan and the Digital Kazakhstan State Program, prioritizing innovation and digitalization as crucial elements of its long-term development strategy. Providing broadband access to all is vital to this strategy, designed to foster a shift towards a more sustainable and competitive economic model.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every citizen of Kazakhstan can participate in the global digital economy. By providing high-quality broadband access to underserved communities, we are laying the foundation for innovation, education, and economic growth,” said Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan.

The project will offer matching grants to attract private capital for infrastructure investments on a competitive basis for deploying backhaul and access broadband networks (last mile) to households, businesses, and public institutions in the selected areas.

The deployment of cutting-edge technology will extend broadband coverage, enhance internet speeds, and improve service quality. This will provide better connectivity for individuals and businesses and bolster the growth of Kazakhstan’s digital economy.

The DARE Project aligns with Kazakhstan’s Country Partnership Framework for FY20-25, emphasizing growth, inclusion, and sustainability as its three strategic focus areas.