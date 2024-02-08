UNICEF Launches Campaign in Kazakhstan to Foster Safe Digital Space for Children

ASTANA – The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) office in Kazakhstan has launched the Cyber Tumar (mascot – from Kazakh) information and educational campaign, designed to navigate cyberspace safely, UNICEF’s press service reported on Feb. 7.

This set of information tools aims to help children develop a safe online experience and learn to cope with potential risks.

Today, children are increasingly spending more time online for entertainment and socializing. In Kazakhstan, children aged 9-17 are gaining access to the Internet at a relatively young age. While 46% first engage with the Internet between the ages of five and eight, another 5% gain online access at age four or younger.

Offering endless opportunities and potential to broaden horizons and stimulate creativity worldwide, the Internet can also pose security risks.

For instance, exposure to cyberbullying is more prevalent among girls than boys. Nearly twice as many girls as boys reported encounters with offensive messages (35% of girls compared to 18% of boys).

Cyber Tumar made informative posters covering various aspects, including recognizing and addressing potential risks such as cyberbullying, sexual harassment, inappropriate content, trolling, digital security and privacy threats, digital footprints, and other online dangers.

The campaign also elaborates on the issue of excessive immersion in the virtual world, providing practical guidance for parents not only on protecting children from existing threats but also keeping them away from this digital problem.

Cyber Tumar was launched in partnership with the European Union, the Committee for Children’s Rights Protection of the Kazakh Education Ministry, and the Peremena.media platform.