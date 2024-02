Flights will be operated twice a week on Fridays and Sundays on De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s airline Qazaq Air plans to launch flights on the Turkistan-Samarkand route from March 15, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

