President Tokayev Meets with Constitutional Court Chairwoman

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the Constitutional Court’s effectiveness in ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms at a Feb. 23 meeting with Constitutional Court Chairwoman Elvira Azimova, reported the Akorda press service.

The Constitutional Court began its work on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the broader political reforms in the country.

According to Tokayev, the results of the Constitutional Court’s work in 2023 showed that its creation and activities meet the demands of society.

Reporting on the activities of the constitutional control’s supreme body, Azimova stated that it handled over 5,000 appeals last year, with 99% originating from citizens.

These appeals raised questions about judicial acts, the legality of officials’ and judges’ actions, the types and conditions of criminal punishment, the observance of human rights within criminal prosecution, and the protection of rights in labor and administrative-legal relations.

The main approach of all states that have constitutional courts is not to limit citizens’ access to constitutional justice and to remove financial barriers. In this regard, in December, President Tokayev signed a law eliminating state fees for applying to the Constitutional Court.

Additionally, the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, is currently considering proposals to ensure citizens’ access to guaranteed legal assistance during constitutional proceedings.

The Constitutional Court checked 558 legal norms in 2023, recommending changes to 29 legal acts. Recommendations for revisions were made to elements of the Criminal Procedure Code, Tax Code, and various laws.

To date, over 16% of these recommendations have been implemented by the government and relevant authorities.