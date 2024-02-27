President Tokayev Chairs Key Meeting on Enhancing National Security Strategy

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Security Council discussed upgrading the main approaches to implementing the National Security Strategy at a Feb. 27 meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

The President stressed the importance of fortifying Kazakhstan’s economic and military capabilities amid the complicated global geopolitical situation.

He emphasized the need for an objective analysis of present key challenges and threats to national security and to develop measures to prevent these issues.

Tokayev noted that ensuring the security of citizens and the nation should remain a top priority for the government and all departments.

Following the meeting, the Security Council adopted decisions to enhance the system’s efficiency in protecting national interests and managing security risks.