Nearly 13,000 Foreign Workers Contribute to Kazakh Economy Under New Labor Permits

ASTANA – As of Feb. 1, 12,882 foreign nationals are employed in Kazakhstan under permits issued by local executive bodies, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reported on Feb. 20.

Specialists comprise the largest group of attracted foreign labor, totaling 5,871 people. Next come heads of structural divisions, corporate transfer employees, skilled workers, directors and their deputies, and seasonal workers.

Presently, Kazakhstan has 1,657 employers utilizing foreign labor alongside 456,000 Kazakh citizens, who account for 97.2% of the total number of employees.

In terms of economic activity, the highest numbers of foreign workers are engaged in the construction, manufacturing, mining, and quarrying sectors, followed by professional, scientific, and technical activities, as well as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

The main countries of origin for labor migrants include China with 4,045 people, India with 1,152, Türkiye with 1,110, and Uzbekistan with 673.