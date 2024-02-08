National Fund Allocates Nearly $700 Million to Children in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has allocated $695.5 million to 6,919,131 children born between January 2006 and December 2023 under the National Fund for Children program launched this year, the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund’s (UAPS) press service reported on Feb. 7.

Over $30.6 million was accrued to the targeted savings accounts of 304,815 program participants who turn 18 in 2024.

Most of the children benefiting from the funds reside in the Turkistan Region. Specifically, 922,841 kids in that area received a total of $92.7 million, including $4.2 million distributed to 41,968 children turning 18 this year.

Some 666,443 children in Almaty city received nearly $67 million, of which $2.6 million was credited to the targeted savings accounts of 26,621 youths reaching adulthood in 2024.

The Almaty Region took third place, with 608,711 children receiving $61.1 million. Of these, 26,802 recipients of the targeted savings accounts, who turn 18 this year, received $2.6 million.

All children are set to receive the same amount of $100.52 from Kazakhstan’s National Fund in 2024, UAPS recalled, highlighting that this sum will increase annually due to the growth of the National Fund’s assets and investment returns.