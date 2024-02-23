Last Weekend of February: Unforgettable Experiences in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — Astana and Almaty, the pulsating cultural hearts of Kazakhstan, are buzzing with a rich array of events to suit every taste. Whether you’re drawn to mesmerizing art exhibitions, stimulating lectures, or thrilling musical premieres, these cities offer an abundance of experiences to explore. Eager to fill your weekend with enriching activities? Join us as we uncover the vibrant highlights of what’s in store in these dynamic urban centers.

Astana Events

Music Show “12 musicals” on Feb. 24

The impressive debut of “12 musicals” in Kazakhstan. This musical journey, when the stars of Russian musicals take the stage in a dynamic show with dazzling costumes, acrobatic performances and innovative video installations, will take you from the depths of the Paris Opera to the streets of Chicago and beyond.

“12 musicals” featuring favorite artists from international hits such as “Metro“ and “Notre Dame de Paris,” as well as Russian originals such as “Nord-Ost” and “Scarlet Sails,” promise an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Venue: Congress Center; 12, Heydar Aliyev Street. Tickets are available here.

Ne prosto orchestra: “Magnificent century” on Feb. 25

Ne prosto orchestra presents a captivating soundtrack concert featuring music from the renowned Turkish TV series “Magnificent century.” Be transported into the world of the series as over 100 talented musicians deliver a mesmerizing live performance, synchronized with video sequences highlighting the show’s most memorable moments. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of your favorite historical series and enjoy the moment.

Venue: Congress Center; 12, Heydar Aliyev Street. Tickets are available here.

ASLANBI Retro Concert on Feb. 25

Step into the world of timeless classics with Aslanbi Niyazbekov with a dynamic jazz band as they present an unforgettable performance of retro hits. From the soulful melodies of “Just The Two of Us” to the classic charm of “Fly me to the Moon” and the irresistible sway of “Sway” and many more beloved classics.

Let the smooth sounds of jazz transport you to a bygone era of elegance and charm. Secure your tickets for an evening of pure musical magic!

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Ave. Tickets are available here.

Sebastian Zawadzki Concert on Feb. 25

Experience the transcendent artistry of pianist and composer Sebastian Zawadzki, as he returns to Kazakhstan for his anticipated third concert tour. Blending classical tradition with innovative experimentation, his music captures the essence of simplicity and complexity in equal measure. Accompanied by a string quintet, he will enchant audiences with a mesmerizing repertoire of new compositions and timeless classics.a mesmerizing repertoire of new compositions and timeless classics.

Venue: Central Concert Hall named after Roza Baglanova, 10/1 Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

The music of Hans Zimmer on Feb. 24

Dive into the cinematic universe with Tynda.music’s spellbinding tribute to the legendary film composer, Hans Zimmer. Experience the symphony orchestra and choir as they breathe life into Zimmer’s unforgettable compositions, merging electronic and orchestral elements in a mesmerizing performance.

From the sweeping soundscapes of “Interstellar” to the majestic melodies of “The Lion King” and the swashbuckling adventures of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” immerse yourself in the magic of Zimmer’s iconic works.

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Ave. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition Frida Kahlo – Animated Canvases from Jan. 1 to Mar. 25

Discover the captivating world of Frida Kahlo like never before at the Lumiere-Hall multimedia Museum’s Frida Kahlo – Animated Canvases exhibition. This unique showcase presents almost all of Kahlo’s works in a large-scale multimedia display, offering a rare opportunity to explore the depth and beauty of her artistry. As a prominent figure in 20th-century art, Kahlo’s paintings are filled with vitality, vibrancy, and profound emotion, resonating with audiences worldwide. Despite her relatively small body of work, each of Kahlo’s paintings has the power to stir the soul and leave a lasting impression. Dive deeper into Kahlo’s life and art at the exhibition’s extensive information area, where fascinating details about her works are revealed.

Venue: Lumiere-Hall Multimedia Museum; 13 K2B, Al-Farabi Ave. Tickets are available here.

Concert of the band STEPPE SONS on Feb. 25

Conclude your weekend with the captivating fusion of traditional and contemporary music with this band’s alternative folk performance. Enjoy the authentic sound of Kazakh folk instruments as they explore various world musical styles, offering a fresh and dynamic interpretation. Be enchanted by the band’s original compositions and creative arrangements of Kazakh classics and jazz standards.

Venue: 43, Ualikhanov Street. Tickets are available here.