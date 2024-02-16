Kazakhstan’s Industrial Production Exceeds $8 Million in January

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s January industrial production reached 3.7 billion tenge (US$ 8.3 million), including 1.8 billion tenge ($ 4 million) in the mining industry and 1.5 billion tenge ($ 3.4 million) in the manufacturing industry, reported the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics on Feb. 15.

In the mining and quarrying industry, the industrial production index totaled 100.2% in January due to an increase in the production of metal ores (106.1%) and other minerals (103.3%).

The monthly indicator in the manufacturing industry totaled 106.9%. The surge was driven by the production growth in the chemical industry – by 39.9%, metallurgy – by 12.2%, finished metal products, except machinery and equipment – by 18.1% and mechanical engineering – by 17.7%.