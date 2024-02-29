Kazakhstan’s City Venues Offer Cultural Wonders for Spring Season Opening 

ASTANA — As the spring season arrives, Astana and Almaty are buzzing with excitement for weekends filled with cultural, musical, and entertaining events. From enchanting concerts to captivating exhibitions, there is something to delight every taste and interest. If you have not yet made plans for the first spring weekend, The Astana Times has prepared a list of some fascinating programs for March 2-3.

Astana Events

“Fire Girl” performance on March 2

Prepare to be transported to a realm of wonder as Astana Ballet presents a captivating two-act performance steeped in the enchanting tales of Turkic mythology. With a dazzling display of bright decorations and costumes, this immersive experience promises to whisk audiences of all ages on an unforgettable journey.

Don’t miss your chance to be immersed in the magical atmosphere of these timeless fairy tales!

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Shamshi” musical on March 1

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer, a People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.The musical “Shamshi” reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectator; 47B, Zhamal Omarova Street. Tickets are available here.

Yuri Nikulin’s legendary circus White Tiger Show from March 2 to April 7

Experience the enchantment of the world’s only circus show featuring white tigers, presented by Russian artist Sergei Nesterov. Prepare to be spellbound as these majestic creatures take center stage in a mesmerizing display of agility and grace alongside thrilling acrobatic feats and aerial performances.

Venue: Astana Circus; 5, Kabanbai Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Meloman quiz on March 3

Join an electrifying evening of song and competition at the Kazakhstan Musically Intellectual Quiz – a must-attend event for cinephiles and music lovers alike. Are you ready to put your musical knowledge to the test in a fun and challenging quiz format? Gather your friends and get ready to showcase your skills in this exciting game of entertainment and friendly competition.

Venue: Garage music bar; 6, Kravtsov Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Music of the Rising Sun on March 2

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the STEP MUSIC orchestra takes the stage to perform iconic Japanese music hits, making their debut in Kazakhstan. Don’t pass up the chance to witness this spectacular and exhilarating show. Mark your calendars and join us for an evening filled with excitement and cultural immersion!

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Un ballo in maschera” (The Masked Ball) on March 2

Experience the drama and passion of Verdi’s opera in a dazzling masquerade setting. Join an unforgettable evening of music and mystery.

Venue: Abai Kazakh National Theatre of Opera and Ballet; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Elevation on March 2

Celebrate the arrival of spring in style at AUYL restaurant on the picturesque Medeo Terrace. Say farewell to winter as we dance under the open sky and welcome the warmer days ahead.

Join us for an evening filled with upbeat music, lively dancing, and plenty of surprises to keep the party going all night.

Venue: AUYL Restaurant; 586, Kerey-Zhanibek Khandar Street. Tickets are available here.

Pino Sanna concert on March 3

Musical journey with the Italian singer, indulging in the ethereal sounds of bossa nova, timeless hits from Sanremo’s illustrious festivals, and the invigorating rhythms of Latin music. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies and tranquil ambiance, catering to enthusiasts of Italian music and beyond.

Venue: EverJazz Jazz Club; 24, Zenkova Street. Tickets are available here.

Melodies of Spring on March 2

Indulge in the enchanting Melodies of Spring performed by the Baykadamov State Choral Chapel. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of harmonies that evoke the freshness and vibrancy of the season.

Venue: Kazakh State Philharmonic named after Zhambyl; 35, Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.