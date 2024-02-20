Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Agree to Start Construction of Industrial Cooperation Center in Summer  

ASTANA – The Kazakh investor is set to launch the construction of the Central Asia International Center for industrial cooperation on the Kazakh-Uzbek border in August this year, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration on Feb. 16.

The center, covering an area of 100 hectares, will be erected on the border area in the Turkistan Region in Kazakhstan and the Syrdarya Region in Uzbekistan.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabaev held a meeting on Feb. 15 to discuss the creation and development of the future center.

During the meeting, the sides signed a roadmap for the accelerated creation of the industrial cooperation center. Also, the Kazakh investor and the Global Textile Uzbek company agreed to create the first investment project at the center to produce finished textile products.

According to Torebayev, the technical launch of the industrial cooperation center is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, the official opening – in the first half of 2027.

The center is supposed to facilitate the development of trade and economic relations between the countries, intensify business ties between manufacturers and entrepreneurs and accelerate the growth of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.