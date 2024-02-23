Kazakhstan to Produce Modern Solar Panels

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to launch a solar panel production line following the delivery of equipment within 1-1.5 months, Kazinform reported on Feb. 13, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The initiative involves the establishment of a 50-megawatt plant for the production of solar panels using heterojunction with intrinsic thin layer and passivated emitter rear cell technologies.

The Institute of Physics and Technology at Satbayev University, in collaboration with Techno-Group Service, is working on a project for the production of solar modules based on heterostructure solar cells.

The project is aimed at launching the industrial assembly of solar modules on the territory of the Alatau special economic zone technopark in Almaty.

“The novelty of this project is the optimization and improvement of HIT, and the development of a chemical cleaning process for plates,” the ministry informed.

Initial production targets aim to roll out 300 units of solar panels this year, with plans to scale up significantly to 6,000 units annually by 2025 and 2026. Looking ahead, the production is expected to surge to 30,000 panels per year.

In the global market, similar products are currently only manufactured in China, Germany, and Japan.