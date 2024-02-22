Kazakhstan to Open Trade House in Dubai Next Week

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will open a trade house at the national pavilion at the Expo City Dubai next week, said Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, reported Kazinform on Feb. 21.

“We are actively using the pavilion, showcasing Kazakh goods and promoting engineering, medical and IT services,” he said.

On Feb. 27-29, the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development will host a trade mission of commodity producers and service providers at the site, reported the center’s press service.

According to Shakkaliyev, Kazakh companies are ready to increase the export of 40 commodities worth $233.5 million to the United Arab Emirates.