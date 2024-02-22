Kazakhstan to Open Trade House in Dubai Next Week

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 22 February 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will open a trade house at the national pavilion at the Expo City Dubai next week, said Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, reported Kazinform on Feb. 21.

Kazakhstan national pavilion at the Expo City Duba.  Photo credit: QazExpoCongress

“We are actively using the pavilion, showcasing Kazakh goods and promoting engineering, medical and IT services,” he said.

On Feb. 27-29, the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development will host a trade mission of commodity producers and service providers at the site, reported the center’s press service.

According to Shakkaliyev, Kazakh companies are ready to increase the export of 40 commodities worth $233.5 million to the United Arab Emirates.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »