Kazakhstan to Compete at Sanremo Junior Contest in Italy

ASTANA – Nine Kazakh children will participate in the final show of the Sanremo Junior international vocal competition in Italy. The grand prix winner will represent Kazakhstan at the final stage on April 17 at the Ariston Theatre in Italy, reported the press service of the Kazakh National University of Arts.

Sixty-seven children aged six to 15 were selected in the first round of the national selection competition in December.

The semi-final of the Sanremo Junior Kazakhstan children’s competition will take place on Feb. 26 at the Organ Hall of the Kazakh National University of Arts, selecting 25 from 67 participants.

The final competition is scheduled for March 2 at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, offering them a chance to perform on the stage with renowned Kazakh soloists.

Nine winners will be selected across three age categories: six to nine years, 10 to 12 years, and 13 to 15 years. These winners, placing in the top three in their respective age groups, will perform at the final show on the Italian stage. Only one of them, the Grand Prix winner, will represent Kazakhstan at the international singing competition in Italy.

Opera singer and a member of the competition’s jury Batyrzhan Smakov underscores the commitment to fairness and expertise in the competition’s judging process.

“To ensure academic integrity, we have organized the jury into three panels: opera singers, popular music teachers and popular artists. The jury list includes Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Madina Islamova, Zarina Altynbayeva, Diana Sharapova, Mayra Dauletbak, Irina Volovikova, Zhanar Dugalova, Ayree, Amre. Each stage will have different jury members,” Smakov told The Astana Times.