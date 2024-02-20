Kazakhstan, South Korea Set to Increase Number of Flights

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and South Korea intend to increase the number of flights between the countries, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service on Feb. 20.

During the meeting between Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Korean Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Wonjae Lee in Seoul, the sides agreed to resume flights between Astana and Seoul, increase flight frequency on the Almaty-Seoul route, and launch flights from Shymkent to Seoul and between Busan and the cities of Kazakhstan.

Lastayev also held meetings with the management of the T’Way Air low-cost airline and Sirius Airlines cargo airline. Korean air carriers expressed their intention to operate flights to Kazakhstan.