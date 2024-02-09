Kazakhstan Reveals Opponents for 2024/25 UEFA Nations League Group B

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to face off against Austria, Norway and Slovenia after being drawn into Group B3 for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, according to the league phase draw conducted in Paris on Feb. 8.

After participation in League C last season, the Kazakhstan national team secured promotion, clinching the top spot in their group with 13 points.

Magomed Adiyev’s team defeated Azerbaijan with a 2:0 score, Slovakia with 1:0, and 2:1, and Belarus with 2:1. They also managed a 1:1 draw against Belarus in the first match. Although they lost with a 0:3 score in the final round to Azerbaijan, this match no longer had tournament significance.