Kazakhstan Reveals Opponents for 2024/25 UEFA Nations League Group B

By Staff Report in Sports on 9 February 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to face off against Austria, Norway and Slovenia after being drawn into Group B3 for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, according to the league phase draw conducted in Paris on Feb. 8.

Photo credit: NurPhoto/Gettyimages.ru.

After participation in League C last season, the Kazakhstan national team secured promotion, clinching the top spot in their group with 13 points.

Magomed Adiyev’s team defeated Azerbaijan with a 2:0 score, Slovakia with 1:0, and 2:1, and Belarus with 2:1. They also managed a 1:1 draw against Belarus in the first match. Although they lost with a 0:3 score in the final round to Azerbaijan, this match no longer had tournament significance.


