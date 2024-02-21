Kazakhstan Prioritizes Peace and Development in Central Asia, as UN Partnership Thrives

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region and in the sustainable development of Central Asian countries, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said at a Feb. 20 meeting with Kaha Imnadze, the newly appointed Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General and Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press office.

The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia, the rational use of transboundary water resources in the region, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the transport and logistics capacity of both Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region, as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

They stressed the importance of preventive diplomacy in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Nurtleu outlined Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities and forthcoming chairmanship roles in various multilateral formats.

Imnadze, who arrived in Kazakhstan as part of his tour to the Central Asian countries, lauded the long-standing partnership and trust between Kazakhstan and the UN, appreciating its commitment to multilateralism and its active position in regional cooperation.

He praised the comprehensive reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, rule of law, and inclusive economic growth, wishing further prosperity for Kazakhstan.

Established in 2007 at the initiative of the Central Asian governments, UNRCCA operates as a special political mission of the UN Department of Political Affairs and Peace-Building, headquartered in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The UNRCCA’s primary objective is to assist Central Asian states in identifying and eliminating existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region while promoting partnerships among regional and international organizations.