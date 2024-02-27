Kazakhstan Exports One Million Tons of Cargo to China in January

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s cargo exports to China exceeded last year’s figure by 43% and reached one million tons in January, Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund’s press service reported on Feb. 26.

Iron ore supplies increased by 19%, grain – by 37%, ferrous metals – by two times, and non-ferrous metals – by 2.2 times. Meanwhile, exports of goods in containers grew 2.2 times.

The volume of freight transport by rail between the countries surged by 22% to 2.4 million tons in January compared to the same period in 2023.

At the end of January, Samruk Kazyna Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao to discuss the status of the Samruk Kazyna Group’s current joint projects and issues of expanding cooperation.

On Feb. 23, Zhakupov signed a cooperation agreement with Yongcai Sun, CRRC Corporation Limited’s chairman and CRRC Group’s director. This strategic document aims to enhance ties and search for new investment opportunities.

CRRC Corporation Limited, a corporation from China, stands as the world’s largest manufacturer of railway transport.