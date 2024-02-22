Kazakh Foreign Minister Sets to Present Nuclear Disarmament Priorities at UN

ASTANA — Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu will present the country’s priorities on nuclear disarmament at the high-level segment of the United Nations (UN) Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Feb. 26-28, announced ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov on Feb. 21, reported the ministry’s press service.

Also, Nurtleu is supposed to address Kazakhstan’s efforts in biological security and, in general, the “search for a compromise in the current geopolitical realities,” according to the ministry.

Nurtleu will also take part in the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) session, where he will speak about Kazakhstan’s results and plans to strengthen the national human rights system.

Nurtleu’s visit program includes bilateral meetings with the Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, the heads of the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and his foreign counterparts.