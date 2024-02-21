Kazakh Folk Dancer Claims Gold at International Dance Festival in Berlin

ASTANA – Akkanat Smagulova, an artist from the Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova, clinched the first prize in the Folk Dance Solo category at the Tanzolymp International Dance Festival, held on Feb. 15-19 in Berlin, Germany, reported the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.

Smagulova performed “Akku,” choreographed by Anvara Sadykova and “Yerke Bala” by Almat Shamshiyev.

From over 800 participants, only 34 were selected to perform at the festival’s Gala concert. Among them was Smagulova, the only Folk Dance nominee to earn this privilege.

The annual Tanzolymp festival is considered one of the most prestigious choreographic competitions. An international jury team of well-known dancers, teachers, and choreographers judged the competition program.

Held under the motto “Dance as a global language,” the festival aims to support and increase the popularity of dancing. In the future, organizers plan to establish an International Dance Company comprising chosen participants and winners from previous editions.