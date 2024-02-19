Kazakh Film Triumphs at International Festival in France

ASTANA – The Kazakh film “Aikai” (Scream) by Kenzhebek Shaikakov secured four awards at the 30th edition of the Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas (VIFFAC) in France, held from Feb. 6 to 13, reported 24.kz channel.

The movie clinched the Grand Jury Award for its magical realism style that is “truly commendable, and captivates,” resonating profoundly in its condemnation of nuclear testing.

The film received the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC Award), lauded for revealing an untold tragedy in history and its impact on people and their fates, interwoven with humor and poetry within an unusual and moving father-son relationship narrative.

“Scream” garnered the prestigious Marc Haaz Award for its emotional portrayal of a father-son relationship, strengthened by the impressive performances of actors Orynbek Shaimaganbetov and Arnur Akram, who were honored with a Special Mention.

Shaikakov’s second full-length film is dedicated to the touching story of the survival of those affected by nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site.

Jean-Marc Thérouanne, VIFFAC CEO and co-founder described the movie as a compelling work that reveals the challenging subject of nuclear testing and its environmental consequences.

“This film left us stunned. The screenplay, plot, editing, and picture quality are impressive. The story touched us deeply,” he shared.