Kazakh Company Launches Blockchain Copyright Protection Platform

ASTANA – The Kazakh company Future Nft Technology limited launched a blockchain copyright protection platform dubbed Central Asian Intellectual Property Registry (CARRIP) that registers intellectual property rights and monitors transfer transactions, reported Kazinform on Jan. 31.

The platform was launched at the end of 2023 and is gaining popularity among users, said company’s advisor Temirlan Tulegenov. After registering on the platform, users can upload a file and categorize it as an audio recording, a text document, a video, a photo, a drawing, or another file.

The system determines the price and users can receive the certificate with the date and time depending on the size of the file. This certificate serves as proof that users retained their intellectual property on CARRIP.

Kazakhstan has been developing its creative industries in recent years. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), this sector includes 14 spheres: design, art, fashion, cinema, music, media, computer graphics, education, and other areas based on intellectual activity.

“The idea of the creative economy is to monetize talents. Kazakhstan joined the international conventions and treaties in the field of intellectual property, but the intellectual property rights market requires adaptation to modern trends in the development of the creative economy,” said Tulegenov.

Blockchain technology, widely used in areas including cryptocurrencies and banking transactions, offers significant potential for protecting copyrights in intellectual property. Encryption in the blockchain controls the protection of different records preventing non-owners from copying and editing.