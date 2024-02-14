Global Nomads Awards Project Promotes Creative Industries in Central Asia 

ASTANA – The second season of the Global Nomads Awards project has been launched on Feb.13, providing young Central Asian creators the chance to craft collaboration collections, encouraging distinctive projects, and promoting cultural heritage globally. Inna Apenko, director and founder of Global Nomads and MIMIORIKI companies, announced this initiative during a press briefing at Kazmedia Center in Astana.

The project aims to identify and support young and promising creators from Central Asia while establishing an educational and informational network to foster growth in creative industries and promote international collaboration in culture, education, science, and sports.

“In our country, we need to sell not just our hands, but our intellect and creativity,” said Apenko. “We perceive significant potential for developing Kazakh brands, firmly believing that those brands and projects infused with their country’s values can achieve global recognition.”

Apenko emphasized that the project’s mission is not solely to create stylish clothes reflecting the identity of nomads but also to promote Kazakhstan and attract global attention to the country.

The project has garnered significant interest from participants worldwide and international universities and creative hubs eager to partner with the awards.

Polimoda Fashion Institute in Italy is among the partners, with a vision that unique interdisciplinary training equips the next generation of fashion professionals for success in today’s job market.

“The mission of the Global Nomads Awards competition closely aligns with Polimoda’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of emerging creators. We are proud to participate as an educational partner, contributing to the growth of young fashion designers in Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asia Region,” said Massimiliano Giornetti, director of Polimoda.

Irina Kharitonova, director of the Creative Innovation Institute of the Central Asia Sustainable Development Fund, highlighted that the project offers to unite efforts and jointly promote the Olympic movement, emphasizing outstanding athletes, the World Nomad Games, and the importance of conserving natural diversity.

“We want to present our rich cultural and spiritual heritage, the cultural code of Central Asian countries, and what unites us all. Our project will also focus on sustainability and inclusion,” she said.

Kharitonova outlined the project’s nominations, including Form of Future Olympic Champions, Nomade Couture, Inspired by Nature, and Digital Nomad.

“The first category involves creating children’s sportswear in the style of Olympic equipment, as Olympic champions inspire everyone to strive for excellence. The second category will explore the vision of Kazakh designers for the future ceremonial attire of Kazakhstan in the 2026 Olympic Games,” she said. “Another crucial nomination focuses on nature-adapted designs, in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Lastly, Digital Nomad, in partnership with the Astana Hub, highlights the digital aspect of our project”.

Kharitonova expressed her belief that the project would contribute to discovering new creators and boost their self-confidence.

The first season, held in 2022, engaged 312 designers from five countries, with over 1,600 creative works submitted. The competition included 26 educational training seminars conducted by industry specialists.

Further details about the second season will be disclosed on the awards’ website in March.