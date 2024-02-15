Fifth EU-Central Asia Meeting Addresses Afghanistan’s Situation

ASTANA – The fifth European Union (EU)-Central Asia meeting focusing on Afghanistan took place in Bishkek on Feb. 14, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Discussions centered around the situation in Afghanistan, with particular emphasis placed on finding effective ways to interact with the country’s de facto government.

The head of the Kazakh delegation, Ambassador-at-Large Talgat Kaliyev outlined Kazakhstan’s vision of the prospects for cooperation with Afghanistan in the trade and transport sphere.

Participants praised the recent United Nations (UN) report on Afghanistan and endorsed UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s initiative to establish the position of UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan.

Roza Otunbayeva, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, also attended the meeting.