Detection Dogs Help to Solve Almost 600 Crimes Since Start of Year

ASTANA – Sniffing dogs have helped Kazakh police detect 575 crimes since the beginning of the year, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service on Feb. 16.

According to the ministry, Kazakh-trained dogs solved 190 thefts, 16 robberies, two assaults, seven murders and 129 drug offenses. Nearly 130 kilograms of narcotic drugs were seized from illicit trafficking.

Search and rescue dogs can be used to sniff out missing people.

“On Jan. 16, a third-grade student went missing in Karagandy; he did not have a mobile phone with him. The same day, the dog found the child following the scent trail,” said Almas Kuntuov, head of the canine service at the Department for combating drug crime.

He said sniffing dogs work at airports, railway stations, passenger trains and Kazpost branches to prevent drug smuggling.