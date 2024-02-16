Almaty Airport Gears Up to Handle 14 Million Passengers Per Year 

ASTANA – Almaty International Airport is set to increase passenger traffic to 14 million people per year after launching a new terminal in June, reported the Almaty akimat (city administration) press service on Feb. 15.

Akim (Mayor) of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev visited the passenger terminal under construction at Almaty International Airport. The investment project worth over $200 million has been implemented by Turkish company TAV Airports Holding.

According to the President of Almaty International Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, the new international terminal building is 87% complete.

According to the concept, the old terminal, after reconstruction, will be used for domestic flights, as the new terminal will be connected to the old one through an overpass. The new facility will allow passengers to quickly transfer from domestic and international flights without leaving the building.

The construction of a new international airport terminal is one of the critical factors in developing inbound tourism. Considering the renovation of the existing terminal, the total capacity of Almaty International Airport will increase to 14 million passengers annually. In 2023, the airport served 9.5 million people with a capacity of 2.7 million people. Foreign tourists are expected to increase to 520,000 this year and 1 million by 2030.

According to Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, quality control of construction materials at the site is carried out based on the standards of projects implemented by TAV Airports Holding at Antalya, Tunisia, Ankara, Skopje, Zagreb and other airports.

Based on the visit results, Dossayev instructed to complete the construction of the new terminal on time – in June this year.