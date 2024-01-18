Tourist Information Booth Opens at Astana Airport

ASTANA – A new modernized tourist information booth opened in the arrivals area at the Nursultan Nazarbayev international airport on Jan. 18, reported the Astana Development Center’s press service.

As a key element to enhance visitors’ comfort, the booth provides information about Astana’s tourist products, sightseeing routes, attractions, events, transport, shopping, and entertainment in Kazakh, Russian, and English languages.

The booth also offers free maps, city guides, and brochures about local sights, hotels, catering facilities, and other options.

The booths in Terminal 1 at the Astana airport and the Baiterek Monument monitor requests and maintain an up-to-date tourist database in the capital. In 2023, they processed over 10,000 requests.

The opening of this new information booth marks a significant step towards improving the tourist experience in Astana, contributing substantially to the positive portrayal of the capital.